Ghar Se Nikalte Hi Memes: Mumbai Police's Viral Tweet And More

The memes had already been very popular where the topics ranged from heat to BJP's election wins.

All India | Written by | Updated: May 16, 2018 18:29 IST
The Mumbai Police's Ghar Se Nikalte Hi tweet has become viral

New Delhi:  Meme lovers have a new favourite. The hilarious Ghar Se Nikalte Hi Memes are the new celebrated ones on social media. And they have also caught the eye of the Mumbai Police whose tweet has now gone viral. Who knew a popular 90's Bollywood song will get popular today as a meme?

The Mumbai Police's tweet is about a man who is on a bike without a helmet. That is the first part of the meme, where he has just stepped out of the house. The second picture is him being caught by cops and being fined. The meme not only makes us aware about the law (wearing a helmet) but is also funny and not too preachy. Take a look at the viral meme:


The memes had already been very popular where the topics ranged from heat to BJP's election wins. The Mumbai Police tweet has increased their popularity even further. Let's look at some of the hilarious Ghar Se Nikalte Hi memes:

When the summer makes you go mad:

 On a Friday evening:

 

On Women's safety:

 

On BJP's progress in India:


The Mumbai Police tweet has been liked 25,000 times and has been retweeted 10,000 times. This is not the first time the Mumbai Police has spread awareness through popular references. Some time back, they spread awareness about smoking referring to the popular TV sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S. Take a look:

Or this one about neighbourhood aunties:

  Keep the humour and the good job up, Mumbai Police!

 

