Ghar Se Nikalte Hi Memes: Mumbai Police's Viral Tweet And More

Meme lovers have a new favourite. The hilarious Ghar Se Nikalte Hi Memes are the new celebrated ones on social media. And they have also caught the eye of the Mumbai Police whose tweet has now gone viral. Who knew a popular 90's Bollywood song will get popular today as a meme?The Mumbai Police's tweet is about a man who is on a bike without a helmet. That is the first part of the meme, where he has just stepped out of the house. The second picture is him being caught by cops and being fined. The meme not only makes us aware about the law (wearing a helmet) but is also funny and not too preachy. Take a look at the viral meme:





The memes had already been very popular where the topics ranged from heat to BJP's election wins. The Mumbai Police tweet has increased their popularity even further. Let's look at some of the hilarious Ghar Se Nikalte Hi memes:

The Mumbai Police tweet has been liked 25,000 times and has been retweeted 10,000 times. This is not the first time the Mumbai Police has spread awareness through popular references. Some time back, they spread awareness about smoking referring to the popular TV sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S. Take a look:

'Welcome to the real world!' This is definitely not what friends are for and if they are, they aren't your friends at all #HoshMeinAaopic.twitter.com/0GJb2AlKMA - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 30, 2018

Or this one about neighbourhood aunties:

We have an added advantage of Alert Citizens as "Force Multiplier"#NeighbourhoodWatchpic.twitter.com/jxi0MOnGgd - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 23, 2018

Keep the humour and the good job up, Mumbai Police!





