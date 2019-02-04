'Get Well Soon, Rahul Ji': BJP Reminds Him Of Old Mamata Banerjee Tweets

Rahul Gandhi tweeted Mamata Banerjee that "the opposition will stand together and defeat fascist forces".

Rahul Gandhi's support for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's ongoing sit-in protest against the centre had the BJP hunting for archives that can be tossed at the Congress chief to reveal what the party "diagnosed" as his "personality states".

The ruling party also wished "Get well soon, Rahul ji" after juxtaposing several tweets by the Congress over the issue which led to much drama in Kolkata on Sunday.

Diagnosed: Multiple Personality Disorder is characterized by atleast two distinct and enduring personality states - there is trouble remembering certain events, beyond ordinary forgetfulness. These states alternately show in person's behavior.



Get well soon, Rahul ji. pic.twitter.com/lMBQqijfcY - BJP (@BJP4India) February 4, 2019

After a CBI team that had showed up outside Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar's home to question him was taken to a nearby police station and detained for hours before they were released, a livid Mamata Banerjee had accused the centre of misusing the central agencies to harass "one of the best officers in the world, someone who's integrity, bravery and honesty are unquestioned".

As soon as she sat on dharna to "save the constitution" along with the Kolkata police commissioner and others, opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, either phoned the Trinamool chief or tweeted to extend their support in her fight against the centre.

However, the BJP pointed out that Rahul Gandhi used to have a different stand on the issue. The party's official Twitter handle posted a collage of tweets by the Congress between 2014 and 2016. The tweets were critical of Mamata Banerjee as well as the West Bengal government over the chit fund scam.

One of the tweets spoke about the "Syndicate Raj" in the state, while another called the Saradha scam as the one of the biggest scams in the country.

The West Bengal Congress had also tweeted what appeared like a statement of Rahul Gandhi from 2016, which said "Mamata ji didn't even utter a word on it (the Saradha scam)".

Rajeev Kumar had headed a special probe into the Saradha and Rose Valley chit fund scams in which thousands of small investors were cheated of their money. The CBI says that he had ignored multiple summons over the past two years and that the agency wanted to ask him about missing evidence.

The CBI told the Supreme Court today that the Kolkata police wasn't cooperating. The agency's interim chief, M Nageswara Rao, also accused Rajeev Kumar of destroying evidence in the chit fund cases.

CHANGE OF HEART?

Mamata Banerjee had hosted a grand rally of over 20 opposition parties last month where top leaders had urged non-BJP parties to set aside their differences to form a united opposition that can fight the BJP in the upcoming national election.

While Rahul Gandhi had skipped the mega meet, he wrote a letter to Mamata Banerjee and sent Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Mallikarjun Kharge to represent the party.

In Uttar Pradesh, arch rivals-turned-friends Samajwadi Party and Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party have sutured an alliance with a common objective - to defeat the BJP.

Rahul Gandhi's tweet from Sunday night where he assured Ms Banerjee that "the entire opposition will stand together and defeat these fascist forces", many say, appears to be headed in that direction, for the "future of the country" as the proposed mahagathbandhan puts it.

I spoke with Mamata Di tonight and told her we stand shoulder to shoulder with her.



The happenings in Bengal are a part of the unrelenting attack on India's institutions by Mr Modi & the BJP.



The entire opposition will stand together & defeat these fascist forces. - Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 3, 2019

While there has been no formal alliance between Ms Banerjee and the Congress, Dinesh Trivedi, a former union minister and a close aide to Ms Banerjee, said she enjoys a good rapport with Sonia Gandhi, a former Congress president, and so working with her two children would not be a problem for her, reported news agency Reuters.