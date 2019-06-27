Get 50 Paisa On Returning Used Plastic Milk Packet In Maharashtra

According to environment minister Ramdas Kadam, this step will help the government and encourage recycling of plastic milk packets.

All India | | Updated: June 27, 2019 20:04 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Get 50 Paisa On Returning Used Plastic Milk Packet In Maharashtra

Refundable surcharge of 50 paise per plastic packet will be returned by retailers. (Representational)


Mumbai: 

People in Maharashtra will now get back 50 paise on returning used plastic milk pouches as the state government has issued a refundable surcharge per packet.

According to environment minister Ramdas Kadam, this step will help the government and encourage recycling of plastic milk packets.

A refundable surcharge of 50 paise per plastic packet will be returned by the retailers when the customer returns empty milk packets after consumption.

On June 23, 2018, the Maharashtra government had enforced the ban on the manufacture, use and sale of single-use plastic materials.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Plastic Milk PacketMaharashtra milkrefundable surcharge

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live ScoreBudget 2019World Cup 2019World Cup Points TableWorld Cup ScheduleLive TVTax CalculatorWatch BrandsHair WaxBest ShampooHair OilsOnePlus 7Samsung M40MG HectorHectorIndia vs West Indies

................................ Advertisement ................................