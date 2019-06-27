Get 50 Paisa On Returning Used Plastic Milk Packet In Maharashtra

Refundable surcharge of 50 paise per plastic packet will be returned by retailers. (Representational)

People in Maharashtra will now get back 50 paise on returning used plastic milk pouches as the state government has issued a refundable surcharge per packet.

According to environment minister Ramdas Kadam, this step will help the government and encourage recycling of plastic milk packets.

A refundable surcharge of 50 paise per plastic packet will be returned by the retailers when the customer returns empty milk packets after consumption.

On June 23, 2018, the Maharashtra government had enforced the ban on the manufacture, use and sale of single-use plastic materials.

