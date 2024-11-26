Fact Check: Did Milk Prices Increase After Maharashtra Assembly Polls?

Viral video claims milk prices have increased following Maharashtra Elections.

A video of a person showing different segments of Amul milk packets and comparing the prices is circulating on social media. The person claims that milk prices have risen after the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections.

The person in the video says in Hindi, translated to English, “The elections are over, and now the recovery has started. This packet was Rs. 33 yesterday, now it's Rs. 34. Another was Rs. 66, and now it's Rs. 68, with an increase of Rs. 2. Yesterday, one was Rs. 24, now it's Rs. 25, and buffalo milk went from Rs. 70 to Rs. 73. For the sake of the country, you can contribute Rs. 2, Rs. 3, or Rs. 4 to uplift national standards. Toll taxes have also been increased, so those with vehicles like trucks, buses, or cars can contribute to raising the country's standards as well. Thank you, Modi Ji, for the ‘achhe din.”

Sharing the clip, an X user wrote, “Elections are over, recovery has begun. The thousands of crores that have been distributed in Maharashtra will now be recovered like this.” At the time of writing, the post had garnered over 255,000 likes and 1,000 reposts. Archived versions of similar posts can be found here and here.

Screenshot of claims made online. (Source: X/Modified by Logically Facts)

However, the video is likely old as it shows milk packets with an expiry date of June 2024.

What we found

Logically Facts conducted a Google search to verify whether Amul had announced a price hike following the Maharashtra Assembly elections results. However, we found no such announcement in November 2024, before or after the results were declared on November 23.

We also checked Amul's official website and social media accounts, including Facebook and X, but found no recent price hike announcement.

Upon reviewing the viral video carefully, we noted that all the milk packets featured have the same expiry date of “04.06.24.” According to media reports, Amul last adjusted its milk prices by Rs. 2 per liter across all markets nationwide on June 3, 2024. This confirms that the price increase shown in the video is not a recent development.

A screenshot showing the expiration date of the milk in the viral clip. (Source: X/Modified by Logically Facts)

According to a price list provided in a report by Live Mint, the prices displayed in the viral video align with the revised rates set by Amul in June 2024. The cost of Amul Gold Milk's half-liter pouch increased to Rs. 34 from Rs. 33, and the one-liter pouch is now priced at Rs. 68, up from Rs. 66. Similarly, Amul Buffalo Milk's half-liter pouch saw a price increase from Rs. 35 to Rs. 37, and the one-liter pouch now costs Rs. 73, up from Rs. 70.

The viral clip also claims that toll taxes have increased following the state Assembly elections, but no recent increase has occurred since June 2024. According to a report by The Times of India, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) raised toll taxes by an average of 5 percent nationwide on June 3, 2024.

Logically Facts couldn't find the source of the viral video or the exact date it was captured. However, the claim in the viral video is misleading, as there have been no changes to Amul milk prices recently.

The verdict

Amul increased the price of fresh milk by Rs. 2 per liter on June 3, 2024, but there has been no recent price hike, as claimed in the viral video. In addition, the price change is unrelated to the recently concluded Maharashtra Assembly elections.

(This story was originally published by Logically Facts, and republished by NDTV as part of the Shakti Collective)