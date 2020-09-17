'Dear Narendra...' Merkel, Other World Leaders Wish PM Modi On 70th Birthday

Angela Merkel said that she had "fond memories" of their meeting last year.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russian President Vladimir Putin were among the prominent world leaders who wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday today.

Addressing PM Modi as "Narendra", the German Chancellor said that she wished the PM the very best in the future - "particularly, in these unusual times, health, happiness and fulfilment".

Ms Merkel also said that she had "fond memories" of their meeting at the Indo-German intergovernmental consultations last year.

"Together over the past few years we have succeded in consolidating even further the traditionally good relations between Indian and Germany," the German Chancellor wrote in her message that was shared by PMO on its twitter handle.

Chancellor Angela Merkel wrote to PM @narendramodi, conveying greetings to him on his birthday. pic.twitter.com/2EKOIyVJrY - PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 17, 2020

Ms Merkel also wished PM Modi "success" in his political work.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in his birthday wishes, said that he "values the friendly relations" developed with PM Modi and credited the prime minister for moving India along the path of socio-economic, scientific and technical development.

"I value the kind, friendly relations that have developed between us. I look forward to continuing constructive dialogue with you and work closely together on topical issues of the bilateral and international agenda. From the bottom of my heart, I wish you good health, happiness, well-being and every success," read Russian President Putin's message for PM Modi.

In her birthday wishes to the Prime Minister, Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin said there is much potential to deepen even further the relations between the two countries.

"We have the opportunity now to turn the good spirits and broad array of deliverables from it into action. To this end, Finland supports concrete cooperation between India and the European Union in many sectors, such as sustainable development, including the circular economy, free trade and human rights," Sanna Marin said in a letter to PM Modi.