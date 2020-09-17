PM Narendra Modi's Birthday Live Updates: President, Ministers Wish PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was wished by President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Ministers and leaders from across the spectrum on his birthday. PM Modi turned 70 today. The BJP has organised a "Seva Saptah" from September 14 to 20 coinciding with the Prime Minister's birthday. The party is undertaking social initiatives across the nation during this week-long event.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have also wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. "Wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji a happy birthday," the Congress leader tweeted.
Mr Kejriwal prayed for his long and healthy life. "Narendra Modi wishing you a very happy birthday sir. I pray for your long and healthy life," he said.
Live updates on PM Modi's birthday:
Warm greetings to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on the auspicious occasion of your birthday. I wish you good health and happiness.- K P Sharma Oli (@kpsharmaoli) September 17, 2020
We will continue working closely together to further strengthen relations between our two countries.
In a series of tweets, BJP president JP Nadda wished PM Modi, saying that under his leadership India moved swiftly on the path of progress and raised its stature at the world stage. PM Modi's life is dedicated to nation building and he is an inspiration for all party workers, Mr Nadda said.