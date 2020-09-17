PM Narendra Modi's Birthday Live Updates: President, Ministers Wish PM

The BJP has organised a "Seva Saptah" from September 14 to 20 to celebrate the PM's birthday. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was wished by President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Ministers and leaders from across the spectrum on his birthday. PM Modi turned 70 today. The BJP has organised a "Seva Saptah" from September 14 to 20 coinciding with the Prime Minister's birthday. The party is undertaking social initiatives across the nation during this week-long event.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have also wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. "Wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji a happy birthday," the Congress leader tweeted.

Mr Kejriwal prayed for his long and healthy life. "Narendra Modi wishing you a very happy birthday sir. I pray for your long and healthy life," he said.

Here are the Live updates on PM Modi's birthday:

Sep 17, 2020 09:35 (IST) Nepal PM Oli wishes PM Modi on his 70th birthday

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli greeted his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday and vowed to continue to work closely together towards strengthening bilateral relations. Warm greetings to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on the auspicious occasion of your birthday. I wish you good health and happiness.



We will continue working closely together to further strengthen relations between our two countries. - K P Sharma Oli (@kpsharmaoli) September 17, 2020

Sep 17, 2020 09:24 (IST) Praying for PM Modi's "good health": Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said India has benefited tremendously from PM Modi's astute leadership, firm conviction and decisive action.

"He has been working assiduously towards empowering the poor and marginalised. Praying for his good health and long life," Mr Singh said.

Sep 17, 2020 09:21 (IST) Amit Shah wishes PM Modi on birthday

Top BJP leaders say India's stature rose on the world stage under his leadership and his life dedicated to the welfare of nation is an inspiration for them.

Home Minister Amit Shah hailed PM Modi as most popular leader of the country and said he connected deprived sections of the society with mainstream of development. Mr Shah said PM Modi has dedicated his entire life for the welfare of the country and is laying down a foundation of strong and self-reliant India.

Sep 17, 2020 09:13 (IST) PM Modi Birthday: Rahul Gandhi Wishes PM Modi On 70th Birthday

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday today. "Wishing PM Narendra Modi ji a happy birthday," tweeted the Congress MP.

Wishing PM Narendra Modi ji a happy birthday. - Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 17, 2020 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday today. "Wishing PM Narendra Modi ji a happy birthday," tweeted the Congress MP.