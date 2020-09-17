Rahul Gandhi Wishes PM Modi On 70th Birthday

Rahul Gandhi had wished PM Modi last year too. (File photo)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday today.

"Wishing PM Narendra Modi ji a happy birthday," tweeted the Congress MP as PM Modi turned 70 today.

Wishing PM Narendra Modi ji a happy birthday. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 17, 2020

Rahul Gandhi had wished PM Modi last year too.

The BJP has organised several events across the country to celebrate PM Modi's birthday. A 70 kg laddu has also been prepared to celebrate the occasion.

"We are celebrating Prime Minister Narendra Modi''s 70th birthday with Seva Saptah (service week) as he himself believes in serving people. We also got 70 kgs of laddu to make this cake," a BJP worker was quoted as saying by new agency ANI.

In Vadodara, the party has offered life insurance to over 20,000 people under the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY).

The BJP has organised a Seva Saptah from September 14 to 20 coinciding with the PM''s birthday.

Various social activities like cleanliness drives at public places, distribution of sanitation pads, wheel chairs, hearing aid among others are being conducted by the BJP across the nation during this week-long event.

With inputs from agencies