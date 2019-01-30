George Fernandes To Be Cremated With State Honors On Thursday

The ashes of Former Defence Minister George Fernandes will be buried at the Christian cemetery on Prithviraj Road on Friday morning.

All India | | Updated: January 30, 2019 18:13 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
George Fernandes To Be Cremated With State Honors On Thursday

The last journey of George Fernandes will be on Thursday in an Army vehicle. (File)


New Delhi: 

Former Defence Minister George Fernandes will be cremated on Thursday and the ashes will be buried in a Christian cemetery on Friday.

Giving this information, Leila Kabir, wife of Fernandes, who died in Delhi on Tuesday, said a memorial prayer service would be held at their Panchsheel Park residence on Thursday morning before the cremation at the Lodhi electric crematorium at 3 pm.

The ashes will be buried at the Christian cemetery on Prithviraj Road on Friday morning.

The last journey to the crematorium will be in an Army vehicle and conducted by the Army in honour of the former Defence Minister. It will begin from his residence at 11 am on Thursday.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

George FernandesGeorge Fernandes Death

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Mahatma GandhiInterim BudgetMartyrs' DayMahatma Gandhi QuotesMamata BanerjeeUnion BudgetShamita ShettyLive TVManohar ParrikarHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusBudget 2019Upcoming MoviesFish DeadPUBGRedmi GoHonor View 20

................................ Advertisement ................................