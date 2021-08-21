'Generations Will Be Grateful To Kalyan Singh': PM, Others Pay Tributes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared an old photo with Kalyan Singh on Twitter.

Tributes and condolence messages poured in after former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and BJP veteran Kalyan Singh died today in Lucknow due to sepsis and multi-organ failure. He was 89.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to express his sorrow and said, "I am saddened beyond words. Kalyan Singh Ji... statesman, veteran administrator, grassroots level leader and great human. He leaves behind an indelible contribution towards the development of Uttar Pradesh."

Sharing an old picture from one of his meetings with Kalyan Singh, PM Modi said he also spoke to the BJP leader's son, Rajveer Singh, and expressed condolences. "Om Shanti," the PM added.

In a series of tweets, the PM said, "Generations to come will remain forever grateful to Kalyan Singh for his contributions towards India's cultural regeneration. He was firmly rooted in Indian values and took pride in our centuries old traditions."

"Kalyan Singh Ji gave voice to crores of people belonging to the marginalised sections of society. He made numerous efforts towards the empowerment of farmers, youngsters and women," PM Modi wrote.

The former Rajasthan governor had been undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit of the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) in Lucknow since July 4. On Friday, his condition deteriorated following which he was placed on dialysis.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who had visited Kalyan Singh in the hospital earlier in the day, said, "Synonymous with purity, transparency and public service in Indian politics, the death of respected leader Kalyan Singh is an irreparable loss for the entire nation. Many tributes to him!"

"Praying to Lord Shri Ram to give place to the departed soul at his feet and give strength to the bereaved family members to bear the loss," he added in a tweet.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "Saddened by the demise of Shri Kalyan Singh, former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. He worked for the betterment of backward classes, youth and women. Dedicated to serving the nation, he was a good administrator. Condolences."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Kalyan Singh was not only a stalwart of Indian politics, "but he left an indelible mark on the country and society with his personality and creativity."

"His long political life was devoted to the service of the masses. He became known as the most popular Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh," he wrote on Twitter.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Kalyan Singh's tenure as Uttar Pradesh chief minister will be remembered for immense growth of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). "Deeply saddened by the demise of Shri Kalyan Singh ji. His tenure as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister will be remembered for immense growth of Bharatiya Janata Party & the utmost devotion with which he served Prabhu Shri Ram. My condolences to his family and well wishers. Om Shanti!"

"Pained by the demise of former Chief Minister of UP, Shri Kalyan Singh. He also served as the Governor of Rajasthan & Himachal Pradesh. He was a nationalist and an exemplary leader who was deeply committed to serving people. My thoughts are with his bereaved family and followers," Vice President Venkaiah Naidu tweeted.