169 FIRs Against Parties For Poll Code Violation: Delhi Poll Office

The Delhi CEO office said over 3.16 lakh posters, banners, hoardings have been removed since March 10

Nearly 170 FIRs and daily diary (DD) entries were filed against political parties and others here for violation of the model code of conduct, officials said today.

The statistics surveillance team of Delhi's Chief Electoral Office constituted to keep an eye on the expenses of political parties, has seized Rs 2.82 crore in cash and 1338.40 kg of narcotics and drugs.

"A total of 169 FIRs or DD entries have been lodged till date in connection with the violation of the model code of conduct," the office of the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said in a statement.

"Out of these, 20 are against the Aam Aadmi Party (12 FIRs and eight DD entries), 23 against the Bhartiya Janata Party (12 FIRs and 11 DD entries), eight against the Congress (three FIRs and five DD entries), one against the Bahujan Samaj Party (one FIR), Samajwadi Party (one DD entry), two against CPI (M) (one FIR and one DD entry) and 114 (110 FIRs and four DD entries) are against others or non-political (entities)," it said.

The office of the Delhi CEO said over 3.16 lakh posters, banners and hoardings have been removed since March 10, when the poll code came into force.

"As many as 30,533 posters, banners and hoardings were removed from areas under the New Delhi Municipal Council, 43,075 from East Delhi Municipal Corporation areas, 2,411 from Delhi Cantonment Board, 1,34,553 from South Delhi Municipal Corporation, and 1,06,043 from North Delhi Municipal Corporation areas," the statement said.

Police have registered 950 FIRs and arrested 949 people under the Excise Act, it said, adding, 343 FIRs have been registered under the Arms Act in which 385 people were arrested.

They have also seized 454 unlicensed arms and weapons, and 2,639 cartridges and explosives.

As many as 74,415 people have been booked till date under various sections of the CrPC and the Delhi Police Act.

"Till date, 1,373 bottles, 103 half-sized bottles, 1,42,793 quarter-sized ones of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and 949 bottles, 1,231 half-sized and 2,72,679 quarter-sized ones of country liquor and 6,963 bottles of beer have been seized," it said.

The Lok Sabha polls are being conducted in seven phases and counting will be done on May 23.

Thirty-six candidates have filed their nominations till Thursday, taking the total tally to 48 for the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi scheduled for May 12.

There are over 1.41 crore voters on Delhi's electoral roll.

Out of the total electorate size of 1,41,55,732, as many as 77,90,211 are male and 63,64,831 female, while 690 belong to the third gender.

The number of overseas electors stands at 40 while count of service voters is 10,274.

