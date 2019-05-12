Lok Sabha Polls: 'People Victimized, Karma Catching Up': Punjab CM After Harsimrat Kaur's Tweet

Lok Sabha Polls: Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal alleged a breakdown in law and order in Punjab

Union minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal today hit back at Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh over his comments that protests against her were a reflection of the people's "wrath" at being "victimised" by the Badals, who ruled the state for a decade.

Ms Kaur had earlier complained of inaction on the part of state police in dealing with "anti-social" elements protesting at her campaign rallies in her constituency of Bathinda.

The Punjab Chief Minister said in his statement, "It was the people's wrath that they were venting out on Shiromani Akali Dal leaders. Anger of the people who had been victimised for the last 10 years by the Badals and their cronies was now finding a voice".

"The fact that Harsimrat was prevented from entering a village in her own constituency only showed that ''karma'' was catching up fast with the Badals ", he added.

Ms Kaur, who is the Union Cabinet Minister of Food Processing, had staged a dhara in her constituency of Bathinda after a farmers union - Bargari Morcha - attempted to disrupt her meeting in Balianwali village. She claimed the disruption happened despite prior information to police about a Congress conspiracy.

She issued a sharp response to Mr Singh's comments on Twitter, writing, "Height of arrogance @capt_amarinder. Pot is calling the kettle black. You stage manage "spontaneous" protests. You direct police to help sarkari protesters, then turn around & talk about karma. Wait till May 19. You will be justly punished for attempting to divide Sikh community."

Despite the fact Bathinda has voted SAD in each of the last three Lok Sabha polls, lingering resentment over issues like the Bargari desecration case of 2015, which occurred during SAD rule. The SAD-BJP state government was subsequently ousted in the 2017 Assembly elections.

Mr Singh had earlier also hit out at what he felt was the SAD-BJP's poor job creation record. At an event in April he said, "In sharp contrast to the 25,000-crore investment brought in by the earlier Akali Dal-BJP government, we have succeeded in attracting projects worth 65,000 crore. Of this, 75 per cent has already been realised."

Earlier, the Congress filed complaints with the Election Commission claiming the SAD-BJP alliance was circulating pamphlets that were misleading voters over Mr Singh's policies on Scheduled Castes, farmers and labourers.

Bathinda is one of 13 Lok Sabha seats in the state. Voting in the constituency, and in the state, will take place on May 19 during the seventh and final phase of polling. Election results will be declared on May 23.

With inputs from PTI

