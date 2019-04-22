General Elections 2019: 'Not Contesting Elections,' Says Akshay Kumar Amid Big Buzz Over A Tweet

General Elections 2019: Actor Akshay Kumar denied that he is contesting the election.

Actor Akshay Kumar today denied that he is contesting the ongoing national election. His tweet came amid buzz online that he may enter politics and fight the election.

"Grateful for all the interest shown in my previous tweet but just clarifying in light of some wild speculation, I am not contesting elections," Akshay Kumar tweeted.

Grateful for all the interest shown in my previous tweet but just clarifying in light of some wild speculation, I am not contesting elections. — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 22, 2019

What triggered the speculation was this tweet from the actor this morning: "Getting into an unknown and uncharted territory today. Doing something I have never done before. Excited and nervous both. Stay tuned for updates."

Getting into an unknown and uncharted territory today. Doing something I have never done before. Excited and nervous both. Stay tuned for updates. — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 22, 2019

Akshay Kumar was among the film stars and prominent people from all walks of like who were tagged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter last month, asking them to help bring more people out to vote in the Lok Sabha election.

The actor responded to PM Modi with the tagline of his hit film,"Toilet: Ek Prem Katha".

"Well said @narendramodi ji. The true hallmark of a democracy lies in people's participation in the electoral process. Voting has to be a superhit prem katha between our nation and its voters," the actor had tweeted.

PM Modi told him, Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana,"Thoda Dum Lagaiye aur Voting ko Ek Superhit Katha banaiye".

Akshay Kumar was recently seen in the period drama "Kesari".

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.