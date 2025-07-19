"They Mentally Harassed Me": Noida College Student Kills Self, Blames Staff

A second-year Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) student of a top private university in Greater Noida allegedly died by suicide in the women's hostel, alleging humiliation and mental harassment by two faculty members, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday night, and a case has been filed at the Knowledge Park Police Station in Gautam Buddha Nagar. Two staff members of the university were arrested as protests broke out in the campus over the suicide, the police added.

There was no statement from the university at the time of filing this report but sources said the two staff members have been suspended.

In a suicide note recovered from her hostel room and seen by NDTV, Jyoti Sharma, who is from Gurugram, alleged "the teachers of PCP and Dental material are to blame". She named two staff members and said they are responsible for her death.

Ms Sharma also said she wants the two staff members behind the prison. "They mental harassed me. They humiliated me. I have been in stress because of them for a long time. I want them to face the same thing. I am sorry. I can't live like this anymore. I can't," she said.

Police said two staffers have been arrested. "Two staff members from the management of the university have been arrested on the basis of the complaint lodged by the family members of the student," Greater Noida Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Sudhir Kumar said.

As soon as the woman's family members received the information, they rushed to the hostel. Police officials coordinated with them and facilitated the necessary legal and procedural formalities. A forensic team was also called to the scene to conduct a detailed inspection of the room and collect any potential evidence.

The incident comes close on the heels of a student at an Odisha college set herself ablaze alleging sexual harassment by a lecturer. The student died during the course of treatment.

The suicide at the Greater Noida university campus sparked protests among the students, especially among those in the hostel premises. Students raised slogans against the university administration late into the night and demanded a fair and impartial investigation into the matter.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem and a detailed probe is underway, Mr Kumar said. "The woman's family and her classmates have been assured of a swift and transparent investigation," he said.