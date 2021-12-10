General Bipin Rawat To Be Cremated With Full Military Honours. Details Here

New Delhi:
The funeral of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, who was among 13 people killed in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu Wednesday, will be held at Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment today.
Here are the details on the preparations:
- His body has been kept at his official residence, 3 Kamraj Marg, from 1100 hours till 1330 hours to enable people to pay the last homage.
- A total of 12 officers (from Army, Navy & Air Force) of the rank of Brigadier and equivalent are on Vigil Duty to maintain continuous vigil over the mortal remains while it is laid in state. Six officers (two each from Army, Navy and Air Force) of the rank of Lieutenant General equivalent will be the Pall (National Flag) Bearers.
- Wreaths are being laid by visiting dignitaries. The funeral will take place at Brar Square Cremation Ground.
- Ceremonial Battery of 2233 Field Regiment is providing gun carriage.
- As many as 99 all-ranks from the Army, Navy and Air force and 33 members of the tri-services band will form the front escort while 99 all-ranks from the three services will act as the Rear Escort.
- A total of 800 service personnel will be in attendance for the military funeral of the CDS.
- The CDS is being accorded a 17 gun salute, as per laid down protocols. Post the playing of the Last Post and Rouse by tri-services buglers, the funeral pyre will be lit by family members.