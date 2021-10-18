Army Chief In Jammu To Review Security Situation Amid Growing Terror Activities

After a lull of six months, terrorist activities have gone up in the hinterland (File)

Amid the heightened counter-terrorist operations in the Poonch-Rajouri sector, Army chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane is on a two-day visit to the Jammu region to review the overall security situation on the ground.

The Poonch sector has seen heightened military activities in the last fortnight as nine Army soldiers have lost their lives there and operations are still on in the 16 Corps area to neutralise the terrorists.

"Gen MM Naravane is on a two-day visit to Jammu Region wherein GOC White Knight Corps will give an update on the security situation and operational preparedness. The chief will also visit forward areas and interact with troops and commanders on the ground," the Indian Army said.

The Army chief will be briefed about the security grid along the Line of Control and anti-terrorist operations in the hinterland by senior army officers and local formation commanders.

After a lull of six months, terrorist activities have gone up in the hinterland and ceasefire violations attempts are also on the rise in the Jammu area.

