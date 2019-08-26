Gautam Gambhir Wants Delhi Sports Complex Named After Arun Jaitley

Many paid rich tributes to Arun Jaitley after his death on Saturday.

Cricketer-turned-MP Gautam Gambhir today asked Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to rename the Yamuna Sports Complex in the national capital after former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who had died of a prolonged illness at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) two days ago.

Gautam Gambhir, elected from East Delhi in the recent Lok Sabha elections, made this request in a letter to Mr Baijal. Inaugurated in 1999, the Delhi Development Authority-owned complex had served as one of the venues for the 2010 Commonwealth Games.

Arun Jaitley had died at the age of 66 on Saturday. He was brought to AIIMS on August 9 over complaints of breathlessness, following which doctors kept him under observation. The senior BJP politician's condition only grew worse as the days wore on, and he eventually had to be placed on life support.

Arun Jaitley was cremated with full state honours at Nigambodh Ghat in the national capital on Sunday. The last rites were performed by his son Rohan in the presence of several family members. The ashes were immersed in the Ganga river at Haridwar today.

Everybody from politicians to corporate entities paid rich tributes to Mr Jaitley. Although Prime Minister Narendra Modi was unable to attend the funeral due to international commitments, he gave Arun Jaitley an emotional tribute at an event in Bahrain yesterday. "I am a man bound by duty. At a time when there is an environment of enthusiasm in Bahrain, at a time when our country is celebrating Janmashtami, I am here with deep sorrow in my heart. The friend with whom I walked together in public life, embarked on a political journey together... passed away today," PM Modi said.

Senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi said that Mr Jaitley had played an important role in making government policies. Even dairy giant Amul, which is known for its topical advertisements, paid the late Union Minister a warm tribute. It tweeted a graphic monochrome poster featuring Arun Jaitley with the tagline: "Kamal ke neta. Kamaal keachievements."

