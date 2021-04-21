'Get Anti-Covid Fabiflu For Free': Gautam Gambhir To East Delhi Residents

India today reported 2,95,041 Covid cases and 2,023 deaths (File)

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir has informed people of his parliamentary constituency East Delhi that they can get antiviral drug 'Fabiflu' from his office for free. He said those who want the medicine would have to show their Aadhaar cards and medical prescriptions. The drug, which is being used to treat mild to moderate Covid infections by some doctors, is in short supply in the national capital amid a spurt of coronavirus cases.

"People of East Delhi can get 'Fabiflu' from MP office (2, Jagriti Enclave) for FREE between 10-5. Kindly get Aadhar & prescription," he tweeted.

पूर्वी दिल्ली के लोग “Fabiflu” मेरे कार्यालय (2, जाग्रति एन्क्लेव) से 10 से 5 के बीच मुफ़्त में ले सकते हैं. अपना आधार और डॉक्टर की पर्ची ले आएं — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 21, 2021

Delhi has been reporting record daily coronavirus numbers for the last few days. On Tuesday, the worst-hit city logged over 28,000 cases in its biggest single-day spike since the pandemic started last year.

The huge pile-up of active caseload has brought the city's health infrastructure to the verge of collapse. Critical shortages of hospital beds, medicines and life-saving oxygen have been reported in Delhi.

Another antiviral drug Remdesivir is in high demand as the second wave of infections rips through the country.

As the shortage of Remdesivir created a panic situation in many parts of the country, the centre earlier this week clarified that it was not a life-saving drug. It said Remdesivir was an "experimental investigational drug" that had been granted emergency authorisation to be used only on moderately sick Covid patients on oxygen support under hospital settings.

Delhi is also suffering from an acute shortage of medical oxygen. As several hospitals said they had only a few hours of oxygen supply left for Covid patients, the centre today increased Delhi's oxygen quota to 500 metric tonnes from 378 metric tonnes.

India today reported 2,95,041 Covid cases and 2,023 deaths.