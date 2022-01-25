Gautam Gambhir, MP From East Delhi, Tests Positive For COVID-19

Gautam Gambhir today said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has mild symptoms.

Lok Sabha member from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir today said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has mild symptoms.

"After experiencing mild symptoms, I tested positive for Covid today. Requesting everyone who came into my contact to get themselves tested," the cricketer-turned-politician tweeted.

After experiencing mild symptoms, I tested positive for COVID today. Requesting everyone who came into my contact to get themselves tested. #StaySafe — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) January 25, 2022

In November last year, Gautam Gambhir had isolated himself at home after a family member tested positive for the virus.



