Gautam Gambhir, Actor Manoj Bajpayee Get Padma Awards: See Full List Here

A list of 112 personalities have been selected for the prestigious Padma awards 2019

The Padma awards were announced today and a list of 112 personalities have been selected for the prestigious honour. The list was announced this evening ahead of India's 70th Republic Day celebrations.

While four personalities will be honoured with the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honour; 14 others will get the Padma Bhushan award. 94 people will get the Padma Shri award.

The 'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; 'Padma Bhushan' for distinguished service of high order and 'Padma Shri' for distinguished service in any field.

The awards are given in various disciplines of activities, art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service.

Here is the full list of Padma Awardees:

Padma 2019 - List by on Scribd