'<i>Biwi Bhaag Jayegi</i>...': Gautam Adani On 70-Hour Work Week Debate

Weighing in on the work-life balance debate, Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani said the balance is felt when one does things they like doing. He added that life becomes simple when one accepts the fact that they are mortal.

In a conversation with news agency IANS, Mr Adani said, "Your work-life balance should not be imposed on me, and my work-life balance shouldn't be imposed on you. Say, someone spends four hours with family and finds joy in it, or if someone else spends eight hours and enjoys it, that's their balance. Notwithstanding that if you spend eight hours, biwi bhaag jayegi (wife will run away)."

Mr Adani added that the essence of work-life balance lies in one's own happiness and that of loved ones.

"Your work-life is balanced when you do things which you like doing... For us either it is family or work, we don't have a world out of this... Our children also notice that only and take note of it... No one has come here permanently. When one understands this, life becomes simple," Mr Adani said.

His comment comes amid an ongoing debate sparked by Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy pitch for a 70-hour work week to enable India to compete with advanced economies.

"At Infosys, I said we will go to the best and compare ourselves with the best global companies. Once we compare ourselves with the best global companies, I can tell you we Indians have a lot to do. We have to set our aspirations high because 800 million Indians get free ration. That means 800 million Indians are in poverty. If we are not in a position to work hard, then who will work hard?" Mr Murthy said at the Indian Chamber of Commerce centenary launch, defending his 70-hour work week remark.

