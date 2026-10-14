Gautam Adani Meets Mike Bloomberg, Discusses Energy Transition, Future Of AI

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, said on Tuesday he had an engaging discussion with Bloomberg Co-founder Mike Bloomberg on accelerating the global energy transition, building resilient urban infrastructure, the future of artificial intelligence (AI) and sustainable growth.

In a post on social media platform X, Gautam Adani expressed his delight at meeting Mike Bloomberg and said his vision and commitment to climate action continued to inspire him.

"Delighted to meet Mike Bloomberg at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in New Delhi. A truly engaging discussion on accelerating the global energy transition, resilient urban infrastructure, future of AI and sustainable growth. Mike's vision and commitment to climate action continue to inspire!!" the billionaire industrialist said in the post.

Mark Bloomberg, meanwhile, highlighted India's growing role in the global economy and its contribution to innovation and economic opportunity.

In a separate post, he said he had the opportunity to interact with some of India's business and philanthropic leaders to discuss the country's future prospects.

"For decades, visionaries in India have been expanding the frontiers of global innovation and economic opportunity. It was great to sit and speak with some of the country's most ambitious leaders in business and philanthropy to talk about what the future holds as India continues to emerge as a global leader," Bloomberg said.

He also noted that India was emerging as one of the world's leading engines of growth at a time of profound global changes. "For decades, visionaries in India have been expanding the frontiers of global innovation and economic opportunity. It was great to sit and speak with some of the country's most ambitious leaders in business and philanthropy to talk about what the future holds as India continues to emerge as a global leader," he said.

The 'Bloomberg New Economy Forum' brought together business and government leaders from across the world to build connections, address global challenges and explore emerging opportunities.

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