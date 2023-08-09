2 Children Killed After Landslide Bury Hut Near Kedarnath Yatra Base Camp

The family living in the hut was from Nepal.

Two siblings were killed and a third got injured when the hut they were sleeping in was hit by a landslide in the early hours of Wednesday amid incessant rains in Gaurikund, the base camp of Kedarnath Yatra.

This was the second landslide in Gaurikund in five days.

The shack near the helipad in Gaurikund village was hit by a landslide from the top of the hill, burying four of a family in debris, Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar said.

A woman named Janaki emerged unhurt out of the debris while her three children got buried under it, he said.

On getting the information, rescue teams reached the spot, pulled out the children and took them to a local government hospital.

Eight-year-old Sweety survived the incident and is being treated for injuries. Her younger sister Pinky, 5, and another small child, were declared dead at the hospital.

The family living in the hut was from Nepal. The children's father Satyaraj, a labourer, had gone to his village in Nepal.

The spot in Gaurikund village is just half a kilometer away from the place where three persons were killed and 20 others went missing in a landslide that occurred on August 4.

