Garlands, Aarti, Hugs: How Arvind Kejriwal Was Welcomed At Home

Mr Kejriwal's mother was holding a 'thali', and welcomed her son back home with an aarti.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal returned home today after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail till June 1. Mr Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in the Excise Policy Case.

Around 7 pm today, the Delhi Chief Minister walked out of jail after 50 days. A massive crowd of Aam Aadmi Party supporters gathered outside the Tihar Jail to welcome him.

Upon reaching home, Mr Kejriwal was welcomed by AAP MP Sanjay Singh, who hugged him the moment the Chief Minister stepped out of the car.

Arvind Kejriwal was welcomed home by his parents and wife with an aarti and garlands.

His mother was standing at the door, waiting to welcome her son with a garland in her hand. The Chief Minister touched her feet and hugged her.

Mr Kejriwal's father stood beside his wife and gave a hug to his son. He patted his son's back as he touched his feet.

The AAP chief's release comes as a boost not only to his party but also the INDIA alliance.

Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, who is named as AAP's star campaigner in Gujarat and Delhi for the Lok Sabha elections, welcomed her husband by garlanding him.

The AAP chief laid out his plans for the first half of Saturday and said he will visit a Hanuman temple in New Delhi's Connaught Place at 11 am and there will be a press conference at the AAP office at 1 pm.