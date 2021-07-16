30 People Fall Into A Well In Madhya Pradesh, Rescue On

Around 10 people are still trapped, police said. (Representational)

In a major mishap, around 30 people fell into a well in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district on Thursday, police said. The incident happened when the villagers were trying to rescue a boy who had fallen in the well earlier. As per the officials, the roof of the well collapsed due to the weight of people who were trying to rescue the boy. The incident took place at Ganj Basoda, about 50 kilometres from the district headquarters.

Later, 20 people were rescued, while 10 were still said to be trapped inside. Those rescued have suffered minor injuries. Five people have been admitted to the hospital.

Speaking on the incident, Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan said that the rescue operation is on and he is in touch with the concerned officials.

"The National Disaster Management Force and State Disaster Management Force have been pressed into action. Inspector General, Zone, and other senior officials have also reached the spot. I am in touch with the concerned officials," Shivraj Singh Chouhan told the media.

The Chief Minister has also ordered a high-level inquiry and instructed the officials to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the victims.