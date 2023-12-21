Gangster Shot In Leg In Punjab In 10th Encounter By State Police In 2 Weeks

Punjab Police have launched a major crackdown against gangsters

In yet another encounter in Punjab, two gangsters were arrested in Mohali on Thursday. One of the gangsters was shot in the leg as he opened fire at the police while trying to flee.

Both the gangsters are accused of firing outside the residence of a Congress leader in Kurali, the police said.

The two are said to be associates of gangster Prince Chauhan.

Earlier on Wednesday, an arrested gangster was killed in an exchange of fire with the Punjab Police while he was trying to flee in Amritsar's Jandiala Guru area.

Amritpal Singh, 22, was arrested on Tuesday and was taken to Jandiala Guru for the recovery of two kg of heroin.

He fired at the police team from a pistol hidden there while in handcuffs and tried to flee, the officials said.

