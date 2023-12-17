Punjab Cops In Encounter Mode: 3 Gangsters Caught, 8th Incident In 11 Days

The gangsters surrendered following an exchange of fire, said police.

The crackdown on gangsters in Punjab continued on Sunday with another encounter in Moga district early this morning. Three gangsters of the Lucky Patial gang were arrested after an exchange of fire with the cops, police said.

Barricades were put by the criminal investigation agency and the gangsters who arrived on a bike were signalled to stop, Harinder Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Moga district said.

"The gangsters turned their bike around when asked to stop and tried to escape, but the cops followed them. Then they abandoned their bike and went inside the farms, and opened fire at the police team," said Mr Singh.

The gangsters surrendered following an exchange of fire, he said, adding that one of them was injured while trying to escape, but not in the firing.

A huge quantity of arms and ammunition is said to be recovered from the arrested gangsters, but the details are yet to be known.

This is the eighth encounter reported in the last 11 days in Punjab, notably after an open warning by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann that the police will retaliate if they come under attack.

Two encounters were reported yesterday from Mohali and Patiala, and two car thieves and a murder accused were arrested. All three sustained injuries in firing in both the incidents, police had said.