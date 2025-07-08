Gang's Bid To Free 2 Accused In Punjab Murder Fails, Both Killed In Encounter

Two members of a gang linked to jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi were shot dead in an encounter with the police in Punjab's Panj Peer Tibba, a day after they killed a businessman in Fazilka district. A policeman was also injured in the gunfight.

A Punjab Police team was taking the two accused, Ram Ratan and Jaspreet Singh, to recover weapons from their hideout when three unidentified gunmen fired at the team to free the two members of their gang.

The two were killed in the shootout that followed. Senior constable Maninder Singh was injured.

On Monday, the killing of businessman Sanjay Verma by three men in full public view in Fazilka had sparked outrage, with the Opposition targeting the government over the deteriorating law and order situation.

The mastermind of the attack is suspected to be a criminal named Arzoo Bishnoi. Police sources said the two gangsters who were killed in the encounter had given weapons to the shooters to murder the businessman.

The police said they have found important clues from the crime scene, and will arrest more suspects soon.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Ferozepur range) Harmanbir Singh Gill five people were involved in the murder of Sanjay Verma. Three of them arrived on a motorcycle to kill him, while two others were in a car and assisted in their escape.

During interrogation, Ram Ratan and Jaspreet told the police they had hidden their clothes and weapons in a forest in Panj Peer Tibba, after which the police team took them there.

Mr Gill said they are searching for the rest of the suspects.

Fazilka Senior Superintendent of Police Gurmeet Singh said a handgun was also recovered from the encounter site.

Sanjay Verma, the co-owner of the 'New Wear Well Gents Tailor' showroom, was shot dead after he stepped out of his car near his clothing showroom.