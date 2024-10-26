Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi Gets Relief In Mohali Student Assault Case

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was acquitted on Friday in a 13-year-old case of assaulting a student in Punjab's Mohali.

The case was filed on February 5, 2011 after Lawrence Bishnoi allegedly forcibly entered the residence of Khalsa College student Satvinder and assaulted him. He also allegedly fired shots.

Meanwhile, seven 'shooters' working for the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, linked to the gunfire outside Bollywood star Salman Khan's home and the murder of ex-Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, were arrested - across Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Delhi - over the past 48 hours, sources told NDTV on Friday.

The arrest of the seven hitmen, and others in connection with the Baba Siddiqui murder, Salman Khan firing, and killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala in 2022 - is only the tip of a vast criminal syndicate run by Lawrence Bishnoi from his prison cell in Gujarat's Sabarmati Jail.

In other news, Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has been added to the most-wanted list of the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The anti-terror agency has also announced a reward of ₹ 10 lakh for the arrest of Anmol Bishnoi.