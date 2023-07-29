Gangster Chhota Shakeel's Shooter Arrested After 25 Years: Mumbai Police

The arrested accused has been identified as Laik Ahmed Fida Hussain Sheikh. (Representational)

A shooter of fugitive gangster Chhota Shakeel has been arrested after 25 years in connection with a murder case, a Mumbai Police official said.

The arrested accused has been identified as 50-year-old Laik Ahmed Fida Hussain Sheikh.

"Laik Ahmed Fida Hussain Sheikh (50), shooter of the Chhota Shakeel gang arrested by Pydhonie Police from near Thane railway station on July 28. Sheikh is accused in the murder of a member of the arrested underworld don Chhota Rajan gang," the official said on Friday.

The accused, along with his accomplices, had shot dead Munna Dhari, a member of the arrested underworld don Chhota Rajan gang, on the evening of April 2, 1997. At that time, the police arrested Sheikh by registering a case against the accused under Section 302, 34 of the IPC and Section 3, 25 of the Arms Act, the official said

"After this, the accused was released on bail by a court in the year 1998," the police official added.

The official said that since 1998, the accused Sheikh went underground and did not appear in any court hearing, after which he was declared an absconder.

Police received information from secret sources that the accused Sheikh lived in Mumbra. After which they reached the address but he was not found, nor did anyone recognize him. Police also received information that the accused worked as a taxi driver at the Thane campus.

The police traced the location of Sheikh and arrested him on Friday by setting a trap near Thane railway station, the official added.

