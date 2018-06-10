Dreaded Gangster Sampat Nehra Wanted To Kill Salman Khan, Say Police

According to police, Nehra had gone to Mumbai to take note of the actor's movement around his house.
Sampat Nehra, 28, worked for Lawrence Bishnoi, who had threatened to kill Salman Khan in January 2018. "Bishnoi had threatened to kill Salman Khan in connection with blackbuck case. Nehra had gone to recce his residence in Mumbai and planned to flee outside India after executing plan," police officials were quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
The gangster belongs to the Bishnoi community which had brought up the black buck hunting case against Salman Khan, and ever since the community considers the Bollywood actor a "villain".
Nehra was arrested from Hyderabad on June 6.
A resident of Kalauri village in Rajasthan's Churu district, Nehra was a sharp shooter of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and had been active in students politics.
The Lawrence Bishnoi gang is quite active on social media platforms like Facebook and Whatsapp.
CommentsNehra and his gang were involved in the attempted murder of an INLD leader's brother, demanding a ransom of Rs. 3 crore from a businessman in Chandigarh, opening fire at a police team to free their associate Deepak from police custody and killing a man after looting his SUV at gun point in Kurukshetra.
