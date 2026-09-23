Gang Smuggling Heroin Across Border Using Drones Busted In Punjab, 4 Arrested

Counter Intelligence (CI) Amritsar has busted a cross-border narcotics smuggling module with the arrest of four individuals and recovered 20 kg of heroin from their possession, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on Wednesday.

Those arrested have been identified as Rohan, a resident of Baba Jiwan Singh Colony in Amritsar; Deepak Bakhshi, a resident of Partap Bazar in Amritsar; Rishabh Kumar, a resident of Golden Avenue in Amritsar; and Ishaan Bedi, a resident of New Ranjit Pura in Amritsar.

This is the fourth major cross-border narcotics recovery in a week, taking the total heroin recovered by CI Amritsar during the period to 74 kg, following earlier seizures of 27 kg, 10 kg and 17 kg.

Police teams also impounded two motorcycles allegedly used to transport the consignment.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said preliminary investigation had revealed that the module was allegedly being operated by a Dubai-based drug smuggler in coordination with his Punjab-based associates and foreign-based smugglers.

Sharing operational details, he said CI Amritsar teams had received specific information that operatives of the Dubai-based smuggler had retrieved a consignment of heroin from the India-Pakistan border area near Village Rajatal in Tarn Taran district. The consignment had allegedly been sent via drones from across the border, and the operatives were headed to the area near Dana Mandi, Satlani Sahib Gurudwara in Amritsar to deliver it to another party, he said.

Acting on the input, police teams conducted a raid and intercepted the four individuals, identified as Rohan, Deepak Bakhshi, Rishabh and Ishaan Bedi, in the area and recovered 20 kg of heroin from their possession, the DGP said.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.