Video: Maharashtra Minister's Convoy Drives On Wrong Side Amid Jam, Commuters Fume

A video of Maharashtra Forest Minister and Palghar Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik's convoy travelling on the wrong side of the road to avoid a massive traffic jam on the Ghodbunder Road in Thane has surfaced on social media, with commuters seeking to know if traffic rules were meant to be followed only by common citizens.

The incident occurred on Wednesday morning when Naik was heading to Palghar for a meeting of the District Planning Committee.

While the BJP minister's convoy with police escort was on its way to Palghar, it took a U-turn to avoid a traffic jam and started going on the wrong side of the road.

Traffic Reality Check on Ghodbunder Road!



While common citizens remain stuck for hours in traffic, VVIPs glide through effortlessly with police escorts.



Recently, Forest Minister Shri Ganesh Naik was seen travelling on the wrong side in his Lexus (MH04 LM 0001) — just to skip… pic.twitter.com/OmtDTtRZTE — 👊 Fight Against Crime & Illegal Activities 👊 (@FightAgainstCr) October 15, 2025

Eyewitnesses and commuters were quick to capture videos and photos of the minister's convoy driving on the wrong side. The video that has surfaced on social media shows the minister sitting inside his car.

Angry citizens took to social media to express outrage, saying such instances expose the "two Indias on the same road - one for the powerful and one for the powerless".

"Traffic rules apply only to the 'aam aadmi' (common people), not VVIPs," one commuter said.

