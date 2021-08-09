Central Railway To Run 40 Additional Trains Ahead Of Ganesh Chaturthi

Booking for these special trains began on August 7 on IRCTC website and at reservation centres (File).

The Central Railway announced a few days ago that it will run 40 additional trains ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi. The authorities have decided to run these “Ganapati Festival Specials” to cater to the extra rush of passengers towards the Konkan region. The extra trains are in addition to the 72 festival specials already announced to ply during the Ganapati festival 2021. Bookings for the special trains, announced on August 4 as well as the ones announced earlier, began on August 7 on the IRCTC website and at computerised reservation centres.

Here's a list of additional trains announced ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi:

1) Mumbai-Sawantwadi Road special (2 services)

01235 special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai, at 13.10 hours on September 7, 2021, and arrive at Sawantwadi Road at 02.00 hours the next day.

01236 special will leave Sawantwadi Road at 02.30 hours on September 10, 2021, and reach Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai, at 14.00 hours the same day.

The train will halt at Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg and Kudal.

2) Panvel-Sawantwadi Road special (4 services)

01237 special will leave Panvel at 14.10 hours on September 8, 2021, and September 9, 2021, and reach Sawantwadi Road at 02.00 hours the next day.

01238 special will leave Sawantwadi Road at 02.30 hours on September 8, 2021, and September 9, 2021, and reach Panvel at 12.00 hours the same day.

This train halts at Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal.

Composition of 01235/01236 and 01237/01238 specials: 11 sleeper class, one 3A+2A, four 3A, six 2S.

3) Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Madgaon special (6 services)

01239 special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 05.33 hours on September 5, 7, and 9, and reach Madgaon at 20.00 hours the same day.

01240 special will leave Madgaon at 20.30 hours on September 5, 7, and 9, and arrive at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 10.30 hours the next day.

This special halts at Thane, Panvel Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Karmali.

Composition: 20-second class seating.

4) Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Kudal special (6 services)

01241 special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 00.45 hours on September 3, 7, and 10, and arrive at Kudal at 11.20 hours the same day.

01242 special will leave Kudal at 12.10 hours on September 5, 8, and 12, and arrive at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 23.55 hours the same day.

This special train halts at Thane, Panvel Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg.

Composition: one 2A, one 3A, two Sleeper classes, 18 2S.

5) Panvel-Kudal special (6 services)

01243 special will leave Panvel at 00.15 hours on September 4, 8, and 11, and arrive at Kudal at 11.20 hours the same day.

01244 special will leave Kudal at 12.10 hours on September 3, 7, and 10, and reach Panvel at 23.10 hours the same day.

The Panvel-Kudal special halts at Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg.

Composition: one 3A, one 2A, two Sleeper classes, 18 2S.

6) Panvel-Kudal special (4 services)

01245 special will leave Panvel at 00.15 hours on September 5 and 12, and arrive at Kudal at 11.20 hours the same day.

01246 special will leave Kudal at 12.10 hours on September 4 and 11, and arrive at Panvel at 23.00 hours the same day.

This special train halts at Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg.

Composition: one 3A, one 2A, two Sleeper classes, 18 2S

7) Pune-Madgaon/Karmali-Pune special (2 services)

01247 special will leave Pune at 18.45 hours on September 8, and arrive at Madgaon at 10.00 hours the next day.

01248 special will leave Karmali at 15.10 hours on September 10, and reach Pune at 05.50 hours the next day.

This train halts at Lonavala, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Karmali.

Composition: 11 Sleeper class, o­ne 2AC, four 3AC, six 2S.

8) Panvel-Karmali/Madgaon-Panvel special (2 services)

01249 special will leave Panvel at 00.15 hours on September 10, and arrive at Karmali at 14.15 hours the same day.

01250 special will leave Madgaon at 11.30 hours on September 9, and reach Panvel at 23.00 hours the same day.

The Panvel-Karmali/Madgaon-Panvel special halts at Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Karmali (for 01250 only).

Composition: one 3A, one 2A, two Sleeper classes, 18 2S.

Ahead of the festival, a few more trains were announced before the August 4 announcement. The following special trains will run as under:

01227 Mumbai-Sawantwadi Road special on September 4.

01228 Sawantwadi Road-Mumbai special on September 4.

01229 Mumbai-Ratnagiri special on September 3.

01230 Ratnagiri-Mumbai special on September 5.

01234 Ratnagiri-Panvel special on September 3.

01231 Panvel-Sawantwadi Road special on September 4.

01232 Sawantwadi Road-Panvel special on September 4.

01233 Panvel-Ratnagiri special on September 5.

For more information on the additional Ganesh Chaturthi special trains, check the Central Railway website.

This year, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on September 10. The 11-day festival, celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm, will end on September 21.