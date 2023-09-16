Devendra Fadnavis' Ganesh Chaturthi Gift For Devotees - A Special Train

Central Railway is running 156 Ganpati Special trains

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday flagged off the Ganpati Special train, named 'Namo Express', to Konkan from Mumbai's Dadar station in view of the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Fadnavis said that Maharashtra BJP has arranged six special trains and 338 buses for devotees going to the Konkan region for the upcoming Ganpati festival.

|| गणपती बाप्पा मोरया ||



🕥10.40 pm | 15-9-2023 📍 Mumbai | रा. १०.४० वा. | १५-९-२०२३ 📍 मुंबई



🔸 Flagging off 'Namo Express' from Dadar to Sawantwadi (Konkan Ganpati Special Train)

🔸 दादर ते सावंतवाडी नमो एक्सप्रेसचा (कोकण गणपती स्पेशल ट्रेन) प्रस्थान कार्यक्रम@MPLodha… pic.twitter.com/5TSv0DufG6 — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) September 15, 2023

"Maharashtra BJP has arranged six special trains and 338 buses for devotees going to the Konkan region for the upcoming Ganpati festival so that passengers don't face any difficulty in reaching their designated place.

"Our Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar and cabinet Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha and all our team are working to make an arrangement like every year we do. This year we are trying to do it on a larger scale," added Fadnavis.

While Central Railway is running 156 Ganpati Special trains in view of the Ganpati festival and the bookings for which are open.

This year the Ganesh Chaturthi festival will begin on September 19 and will continue for ten days until September 29.

The 10-day festival ends when the idol is carried in a public procession with music and group chanting, then immersed in a nearby body of water such as a river or sea, called visarjan on the day of Anant Chaturdashi.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)