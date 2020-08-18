Ganesh Chaturthi: See Pics Of Preparations, Idol-Makers Suffer Losses

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 date: This year Ganeshotsav starts on August 22

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Maharashtra is getting ready for Ganesh Chaturthi under the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic. Festivities are low-key and there are many restrictions in place. Craftsmen from Aurangabad and neighbouring Jalna say, the rise in manufacturing costs due to shortage of raw material coupled with higher transportation expenses have added to their woes. The ten-day Ganesh Chaturthi or Ganeshotsav is the most popular festival in Maharashtra.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Here's a look at restrictions in Maharashtra

Height of Ganesha idols at mandals cannot exceed four feet

Ganesha idols at homes cannot be over two feet

Masks mandatory and social distance to be maintained

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has made it mandatory for Ganesh mandals in the city to submit an undertaking on precautionary measures against Covid-19 in their areas

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Day and date

This year, Ganesh Chaturthi is on August 22

Chaturthi tithi begins at 11:02 pm on August 21

Chaturthi tithi ends at 7:57 pm on August 22

Ganesh Visarjan is on September 1

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: See pics of preparations

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 date: In Kolkata, an artist gives finishing touches to Ganesha idol

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 date: In Mumbai, devotees take Ganesh idol to a mandap

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 date: Unique idols of Ganesha in Mumbai, despite low-key festivities

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Idol-makers suffer losses

"This time, business has suffered. The raw material required for making idols is brought from Gujarat. This year, the transportation of raw material was hampered and so it affected our work," Ganesh Joble, an idolmaker from Begumpura, told news agency Press Trust of India. "Many of us work round the year to make huge Ganesh idols. But this year, big idols cannot be sold, which is a loss for us. Now we need to safely keep these idols till next year," he said.

Most idol makers say they have had to curtail their businesses and traditionally this is the only time of the year when they are able to make substantial profits.