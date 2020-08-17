Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Know Muhurat In Your City And 8 Avatars Of Ganesha

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 date: An artist gives finishing touches to Ganesha idols

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: The next big festival after Raksha Bandhan and Janmashtami is Ganesh Chaturthi or Ganeshotsav. This year Ganesh Chaturthi starts on August 22. Most ceremonies and big events in the country start by offering prayers to Lord Ganesha, the god of new beginnings. Idols of Ganesha are very common in households across India. Many people like to put a picture of Ganesha at the entrance or place an idol of the elephant-headed god on the dashboard as he is known for removing obstacles and bringing good luck.

Ganesh Chaturthi is a ten-day festival, celebrated with great enthusiasm, in many states like Maharashtra, Gujarat and Karnataka. The rituals vary in different parts of the country. This year however the festival will be a low-key affair as there are Covid-19 restrictions in place.

Ganesh Chaturthi Date and Time

According to the Amanta as well as Purnimanta Hindu calendar, Ganesh Chaturthi is observed on the Shukla Paksha Chaturthi or the fourth day of the fortnight between the new moon and the full moon of Bhadrapada. Amanta and Purnimanta are the two basic units of the Hindu calendar used in India.

Chaturthi tithi begins at 11:02 pm on August 21

Chaturthi tithi ends at 7:57 pm on August 22

Ganesh Visarjan is on September 1

Ganesh Chaturthi Muhurat in your city

Mumbai: 11.25 am to 1:57 pm

Pune: 11.21 am to 1:53 pm

New Delhi: 11.06 am to 1:42 pm

Chennai: 10.57 am to 1:27 pm

Jaipur: 11.12 am to 1.47 pm

Hyderabad: 11.03 am to 1:34 pm

Gurgaon: 11.07 am to 1:42 pm

Chandigarh: 11:07 AM to 01:44 PM

Kolkata: 10:23 am to 12.56 pm

Bengaluru: 11.08 am to 1.37 pm

Ahmedabad: 11.26 am to 1:59 pm

Noida: 11.05 am to 1:41 pm

(Source: drikpanchang.com)

Lord Ganesha's 8 forms also called Ashta Vinayaka

Vakratunda

Ekadanta

Mahodara

Gajanana

Lambodara

Vikata

Vighnaraja

Dhumravarna

Food is a big part of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Many kinds of sweets are prepared especially for Lord Ganesha. After offering and puja, prashad is distributed among family and friends. Modak, til and jaggery laddu, besan laddu and motichoor laddu are a must for Lord Ganesha.