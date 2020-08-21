Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Ganpati Images, Wishes, Wallpapers And More

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Celebrate Ganeshotsav and stay safe!

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: The ten-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival starts tomorrow. Every year Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with great fervour in the country with thousands of devotees visiting temples and pandals to offer prayers. This year, Ganeshotsav festivities have been scaled down amid the coronavirus pandemic. Huge gatherings and large idols in pandals are not allowed but that does not mean we cannot celebrate at home with Ganpati Bappa. This year aarti and darshan will also be online at most pandals.

We have thought ways to help you celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi by maintaining social distance. Here are some suggestions:

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 image: Small and Simple Ganpati idols can be beautiful

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Make celebrations special this year

By now you must have brought Ganpati Bappa home. Meet up with friends on video call, Zoom or any online platform and exchange ideas of decoration and lights

Exchange rangoli patterns on WhatsApp or email

Discuss food items that you will prepare for Ganpati Bappa - kinds of modaks, ladoos, kheer and other favourite items of Ganesha.

Clothes are a very important part of festivities. 'Who will wear what' must be sorted out today. Take selfies with Bappa and share.

Ganesh Chaturthi wishes, greetings cards, messages and pictures to share

We have curated a set of greetings cards for you. Take a look.

Ganesh Chaturthi has arrived at a time of uncertainty but it is very important that people do not let the pandemic dampen the spirit of one of the biggest festivals in the country.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020!