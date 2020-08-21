Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Juhi Parmar And Other TV Stars Made Ganpati Idols At home

Highlights
- Rithvik Dhanjani and Raqesh Bapat also made their Ganpati idols at home
- None of us are experts but the beauty is in the love and devotion: Juhi
- Juhi also said that the scale of celebrations will be different this year
Celebrities have been gearing up for the Ganesh Utsav for days now and some small screen celebrities found a spot on the list of trends for sharing pictures of themselves making their own Ganpati idols at home. Actress Juhi Parmar, best-known for her role in KumKum, shared in a recent Instagram post that she decided to make her own Ganpati at home saying, "None of us are experts but the beauty is in the love and devotion." The actress also said that unlike every year, this time the celebrations will be different "as there will be no guests coming and the celebrations will be within the confines of our homes." This year, because of the coronavirus outbreak, the Ganesh Utsav won't be celebrated on the same scale as it was celebrated before.
Ganpati ji has been extremely special and lucky for me and our home. Two years ago, we for the first time welcomed Ganpati Bappa to our house, and on the same day I started my mother blogging journey. And then last year, I started my Vlogging Journey on Youtube during Ganpati, both of which with His blessings have given me so much love from all of you. This year Ganpati is going to be celebrated very differently as there will be no guests coming and the celebrations will be within the confines of our homes. And so we decided while we have been going ecofriendly every year, this year lets make our own Ganpati Idol at home. None of us are experts but the beauty is in the love and devotion. There was a magical feeling by the end of it when we saw our Ganpati ji and everything just felt right! (Video link in my bio) Ganpati Bappa Morya! . . . #JuhiParmar #Juhi #NewVideo #VideoAlert #GanpatiBappa #ganeshchaturthipreparations #PreparationsAtHome #StayAtHome #StaySafe #TakeCare
Actor Rithvik Dhanjani, who has featured in shows such as Bandini and Pavitra Rishta, also shared a picture of himself in the process of making a Ganptai idol, which he captioned: "On his way." Actor Raqesh Bapat also trended after he shared a video of his scarlet Bappa. The Tum Bin actor also made the Ganpati idol at home.
Meanwhile, actress Shilpa Shetty, who hosts the Ganpati Utsav at her home every year, brought Bappa home on Thursday. Shilpa Shetty was photographed exiting the Santosh Kambli workshop in South Mumbai's Chinchpokli with her Ganpati idol. Shilpa Shetty took care if the necessary precautionary measures while stepping out of the house.
Here's a picture of Shilpa Shetty:
The 10-day Ganpati Utsav will end on September 1 with the visarjan of Bappa.