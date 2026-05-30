"Maanvi Outside": Gujarat Man's Note For Daughter Before Killing Self

"Poisonous gas, don't come inside, do not drink water."

A note on the door warned the family not to come inside house. A tragic story of a suicide and man's concerns for his family's safety even in the moments when he took his life.

A 42-year-old man, reportedly stressed after losing job, died by suicide in Gandhinagar allegedly by consuming pesticide.

The victim, Pankaj Bhansali lived in a flat at Poonam Residency in Kudasan area of Gandhinagar in Gujarat. He had reportedly lost his job at a stock market-related firm in Infocity nearly five months ago and had been struggling with emotional stress caused by financial debts and losses ever since.

Chilling Final Note On The Door

Before taking the extreme step, Bhansali stuck a chilling handwritten note on the door of his flat warning them not to come inside the house. Written in English, the note read: "Celphos, Poison Gas, Wear Mask, No Water", explicitly asking his family, especially his young daughter Maanvi, to stay outside and remain safe from the highly toxic fumes.

Celphos is a pesticide which can be fatal if consumed.

The note on the door has left family, neighbours and police shocked as it reflected Bhansali's anxiety and care for his family's safety even during his final moments.

Relatives discovered the note and his body on May 27 when they came looking for him, as his phone had been switched off for several days.

Body Remained Undetected For Days

According to the Infocity police, Bhansali's wife and daughter had gone to her parents' home on May 13, and the couple last spoke on May 22. Investigators suspect that the tragedy occurred on or around May 22, meaning the body remained inside the locked flat for nearly five days, leading to heavy decomposition.

Cops recovered packets of a highly toxic pesticide from the scene and have registered a case of accidental death. A detailed investigation is underway to look into the exact sequence of events and financial pressures that led to this tragic outcome.