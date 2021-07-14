Modern Look, Airport-Like Feel: See Pics Of India's 1st Revamped Station

The revamped Gandhinagar Capital railway station in Gujarat will have enhanced amenities, aesthetic station building, and a modern look, according to western railways.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the station on July 16. (File)

India's first redeveloped station, with facilities like a luxury hotel, theme-based lighting and an interfaith prayer hall, will be open for the country on July 16. 

The revamped Gandhinagar Capital railway station in Gujarat will have enhanced amenities, aesthetic station building, and a modern look, according to western railways. 

"The station has been developed at par with airports for enhanced public satisfaction," Railway Board Chairman Suneet Sharma said.

The station will also have a luxury hotel on its top, making it the first-of-its-kind in the country. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the station on Friday and will also flag off two trains. 

Have a look at the revamped Gandhinagar railway station: 

Station's redevelopment was conceptualised in 2016 as part of the railways' ambitious project to transform stations into world-class 24x7 transport and business hubs.

 The station has segregated entry and exit through the landscaped area.  

The station has been developed at par with airports for enhanced public satisfaction. 

A Bird's eye view of newly redeveloped Gandhinagar Railway station.

Among others facilities, the station has Divyang-friendly special ticket booking counters, ramps, lifts, dedicated parking space, and a dedicated art gallery with live LED wall display lounge, the railways said. 

The station is future-ready, and the concourse will be used for departing passengers when their numbers increase at the station, the railways said. 