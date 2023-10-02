Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti 2023 LIVE Updates: PM Modi Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi

Gandhi Jayanti 2023: Mahatma Gandhi played a pivotal role in India's struggle for independence.

On the occasion of 154th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, several leaders including PM Modi paid tribute to the father of nation at the Rajghat.

Mahatma Gandhi played a pivotal role in India's struggle for independence and spearheaded several movements that eventually helped free India from colonial rule. Mahatma Gandhi, fondly called Bapu, has left an indelible impression on the life of many.

He is regarded as the Father of the Nation who showcased the power of non-violence to the world and vehemently opposed bloodshed.

Here are the LIVE updates on Gandhi Jayanti:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Oct 02, 2023 08:27 (IST) President Droupadi Murmu pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. #WATCH | Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the occasion of #GandhiJayanti. pic.twitter.com/9puIJBJD0z - ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2023 President Droupadi Murmu pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

Oct 02, 2023 08:18 (IST) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Kirti Mandir in Porbandar on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti #WATCH | Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Kirti Mandir in Porbandar on the occasion of #GandhiJayantipic.twitter.com/vVnqvXEnFB - ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2023 Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Kirti Mandir in Porbandar on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti

Oct 02, 2023 08:17 (IST) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti #WATCH | Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the occasion of #GandhiJayantipic.twitter.com/Ip1VHUU0B4 - ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2023 Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti

Oct 02, 2023 08:16 (IST) Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweets on Gandhi Jayanti

I bow to Mahatma Gandhi on the special occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. His timeless teachings continue to illuminate our path. Mahatma Gandhi's impact is global, motivating the entire humankind to further the spirit of unity and compassion. May we always work towards fulfilling his... - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2023

Oct 02, 2023 07:41 (IST) PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti #WATCH | Delhi: PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the occasion of #GandhiJayantipic.twitter.com/snfVr7x8bx - ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2023 PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti

Oct 02, 2023 07:40 (IST) Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti #WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of #GandhiJayantipic.twitter.com/26nDltDluT - ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2023 Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti

Oct 02, 2023 07:40 (IST) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti #WATCH | Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the occasion of #GandhiJayantipic.twitter.com/yttrL4Pdvj - ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2023 Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti

Oct 02, 2023 07:39 (IST) Delhi LG VK Saxena pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti #WATCH | Delhi LG VK Saxena pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the occasion of #GandhiJayantipic.twitter.com/LGbGZiZzy3 - ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2023 Delhi LG VK Saxena pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti

Oct 02, 2023 07:39 (IST) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge pays floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat #WATCH | Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge pays floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on #GandhiJayantipic.twitter.com/S7E7dEUc0p - ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2023 Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge pays floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

Oct 02, 2023 07:21 (IST) Mahatma Gandhi's 154th Birth Anniversary: History Behind This National Festival

Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated every year on October 2. It marks the birthday of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, revered as Mahatma Gandhi. He is fondly remembered by the people as "Mahatma" or "Bapu", and played a key role in India's freedom movement. Mahatma Gandhi demonstrated the power of non-violence, or ahimsa through various peaceful movements. He inspired leaders across the world with his values and principles.

On October 2 every year, people mark Gandhi Jayanti and remember the contribution of the "Father of the Nation". The day is also observed as "International Day of Non-Violence" to disseminate the message of non-violence.

The United Nations declared October 2 as "International Day of Non-Violence" on June 15, 2007. Several programmes and cultural events are organised to pay homage to the Father Of The Nation and spread his teachings. Many people also visit places dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi on this day - like Raj Ghat in Delhi, Mani Bhavan in Mumbai and Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat.

Oct 02, 2023 07:20 (IST) Gandhi Jayanti: Here's All You Need To Know About Mahatma Gandhi's Birth Anniversary

Gandhi Jayanti is observed globally on October 2 every year to mark the birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, one of the most prominent leaders of the Indian freedom struggle. Mr Gandhi, who was given the title Mahatma by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, was a politician, social activist and lawyer whose ideologies and struggles led to India's independence in 1947. He was fondly known as 'Bapu' and the 'Father of the Nation'. His unwavering belief in 'Swaraj (self-governance)' and 'Ahimsa (non-violence)' won him accolades worldwide. Read more

