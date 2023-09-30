Gandhi Jayanti: Here's All You Need To Know About Mahatma Gandhi's Birth Anniversary

Mahatma Gandhi's birthday is also observed as "International Day of Non-Violence".

Gandhi Jayanti is observed globally on October 2 every year to mark the birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, one of the most prominent leaders of the Indian freedom struggle. Mr Gandhi, who was given the title Mahatma by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, was a politician, social activist and lawyer whose ideologies and struggles led to India's independence in 1947. He was fondly known as 'Bapu' and the 'Father of the Nation'. His unwavering belief in 'Swaraj (self-governance)' and 'Ahimsa (non-violence)' won him accolades worldwide.

Significance of Gandhi Jayanti

Mahatma Gandhi was born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar, Gujarat. To celebrate his contribution to the nation, this day is celebrated every year as a national holiday in India.

Mr Gandhi adopted non-violent resistance and was at the forefront of the freedom struggle against British colonial rule. He led various freedom movements in India, including the non-cooperation movement, civil disobedience movement and Quit India movement. His words and actions inspired many to actively participate in protests against colonial rule in India.

Honouring Mr Gandhi's belief in non-violence, the United Nations designated his birthday, October 2, as the International Day of Non-Violence.

How is Gandhi Jayanti celebrated?

To mark Mr Gandhi's birth anniversary, several events are held in India and worldwide. The day is celebrated with prayer services and cultural events in schools, colleges and government institutions. Cultural activities, patriotic songs, dances, and speeches about Mahatma Gandhi's teachings are also common during the celebrations. Leaders across the nation also pay homage at Raj Ghat, New Delhi, which houses the samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi.

Mr Gandhi dedicated his life to India's struggle for freedom and was assassinated by Nathuram Godse in 1948.