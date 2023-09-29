Gandhi Jayanti 2023: Interesting Facts About Mahatma Gandhi

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar, Gujarat.

He married Kasturba Gandhi when he was 13 years old. Together the couple had four sons.

He went to South Africa to start his law practice in 1893 and stayed there for nearly 22 years. There, he opposed racial segregation after he was thrown out of a train while he was travelling in a first-class compartment in Pietermaritzburg.

After returning to India in 1915, Mr Gandhi was advised by Gopalkrishna Gokhale to tour India for a year before embarking upon any political work. He started from Mumbai (then Bombay) and travelled across the length and breadth of the country. The first movement (called Satyagraha) Mr Gandhi launched was in 1917, from Champaran district of Bihar.

He led various freedom movements in India, including the non-cooperation movement, civil disobedience movement and Quit India movement. Under him, many people actively participated in protests against colonial rule in India.

Mr Gandhi ate only vegetarian food. In his book, 'The Moral Basis of Vegetarianism' he wrote that he consumed fresh vegetables, curd, fruits, seeds, and nuts throughout his life.

He also worked to abolish untouchability in the country. In 1932, he launched a campaign to improve the lives of untouchables, whom he started to call "Harijans" which translates to "Children of God".

Mahatma Gandhi also worked to revive the handloom industry in India, especially focusing on khadi.

Bapu's birthday is also observed as "International Day of Non-Violence" to disseminate the message of non-violence.