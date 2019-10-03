'Mahatma Gandhi Visited RSS Shakha, Praised Workers For...': Mohan Bhagwat

Mahatma Gandhi pitched for "reorganisation of Bharat", Mohan Bhagwat said.

Mahatma Gandhi had visited RSS shakha during the time of Partition, interacted with swayamsevaks and expressed joy over their discipline and the absence of divisive feelings over caste and creed among them, chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Wednesday.

"Gandhiji visited a shakha near his place of residence in Delhi during the tragic days of Partition. He spoke to the swayamsevaks in the shakha. Gandhiji expressed his joy over the discipline of the Sangh swayamsevaks and complete absence of divisive feelings of caste and creed in them," Mr Bhagwat said in an article posted on the RSS website as the country celebrated the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Wednesday .

Mahatma Gandhi had also visited a Sangh camp near Wardha in 1936 and next day RSS founder Dr Hedgewar met him at his Ashram. The contents of the long question-answer session and discussion are now in public domain, he said.

Emphasising on Mahatma Gandhi's Swadeshi vision, the RSS chief said he believed giving India its own identity in all spheres of life but people with "slavish mindset" accepted western set of values as a model.

"People with a slavish mindset accepted the western set of values as a model, denouncing our forefathers, pride and culture as inferior and disgraceful and engaged themselves in imitating and flattering the West. Its massive influence is visible in the country''s direction and condition even today," he said.

Mahatma Gandhi pitched for "reorganisation of Bharat" based on self reliance, he said adding that the Father of the Nation firmly stood for social equality and harmony, translated his vision into action and had set an example for all through his life.

"We must perceive, understand and manifest it in our life. On account of this, even those who had minor differences of opinion with him also viewed with reverence," he said.

