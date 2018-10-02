'76 Years Later...': Congress Tweets 'Quit India' Memory From Wardha Meet

The Congress Working Committee last met in Wardha in 1942

The Congress today tweeted that its highest decision-making body was meeting in Wardha in Maharashtra "once again", 76 years after a meeting in which the "Quit India" call was given against British rule.

The Congress Working Committee meeting on 14 July, 1942, adopted Mahatma Gandhi's plan for a Quit India movement, which became a turning point in the freedom struggle.

Congress leader Ahmed Patel posted a historic photo of the session under Maulana Abul Kalam Azad as Congress president, on the stage with Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

"76 years later the Congress Working Committee is once again meeting in Wardha The then Congress President Maulana Azad along with Bapu, Panditji, Sardar Patel & others gave the clarion call for Quit India in the Wardha CWC meeting in July 1942," tweeted Ahmed Patel.

The Quit India movement was launched in Mumbai a month later, on August 8.

The Congress said its leadership meeting at Sevagram Ashram would mark the beginning of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary celebrations and deliver a message against the "atmosphere of fear, hate and violence" in the country.

The party said this is the first Congress Working Committee meeting in Wardha since independence. Critics read the tweet alongside attempts across the political spectrum to claim Gandhi's legacy, especially ahead of state and national elections.

Rahul Gandhi, his mother Sonia Gandhi and other top Congress leaders paid tribute to Gandhi at "Bapu Kuti", which the Mahatma called home in his last years.