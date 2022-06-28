Watch: PM's Video Round-up Of G7 Summit

The PM arrived in Munich along with leaders of four other nations as five invitees to the summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday concluded his "productive" visit to Germany where he attended the Group of Seven (G7) Summit.

Taking to social media, the Prime Minister shared a video highlighting some glimpses from his trip during which he met several world leaders on the sidelines of the summit.

"Leaving Germany after a productive visit in which I attended the

@G7 Summit, interacted with several world leaders and participated in a memorable community programme in Munich. We were able to discuss many issues aimed at furthering global well-being and prosperity," the Prime Minister wrote on Twitter.

"I thank the people of Germany,@Bundeskanzler Scholz and the German Government for their hospitality during the entire visit. I am confident India-Germany friendship will scale newer heights in the times to come," the PM added.

PM Modi arrived in Munich on Sunday to attend the G7 summit along with leaders of Argentina, Indonesia, Senegal and South Africa, as five invitees to the summit.

Upon his arrival at Schloss Elmau on Monday, a picturesque venue of the summit in southern Germany, PM Modi was received by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"Working together for 'Progress towards an equitable world'. German Chancellor @Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz welcomes PM @narendramodi to the @G7 Summit at Schloss Elmau," External Affairs Minister spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had tweeted.

Prime Minister Modi also shook hands with US President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as the leaders assembled for a group photo and held talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, among other leaders.

