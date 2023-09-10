Rishi Sunak, Wife Akshata Murty's Pictures From G20 Gala Dinner Go Viral

G20 Summit New Delhi: Rishi Sunak is on his first visit to India since becoming UK PM

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty attended the G-20 dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday. President Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the two at "Bharat Mandapam", the venue for the G20 Summit, at Delhi's Pragati Maidan.

The pictures of the couple with Indian leaders from the dinner are now going viral on social media.

During G20 gala dinner dinner, Mr Sunak and Ms Akshata, whose father Narayana Murthy co-founded IT giant Infosys, were seen interacting with several union ministers including Nirmala Sitharaman and Ashwini Kumar Choubey.

Mr Sunak, who is of Indian heritage and is on his first visit to India since becoming prime minister, was also seen engaged in conversation with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The delicacies served to them included dishes made from "Shree Anna" (millets) -- considered as super foods -- and Kashmiri Kahwa.

Earlier in the day, Mr Sunak and Ms Akshata visited the Akshardham temple in Delhi and offered prayers.

Ahead of the visit of G20 leaders to Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi, Mr Sunak, who was dressed in trousers and a shirt, and his wife, wearing a kurta with palazzo, reached the temple early morning and were accorded a traditional welcome.

Mr Sunak was then greeted by swamis, as well as senior leaders from the Akshardham Mandir, who relayed a special message on behalf of Mahant Swami Maharaj, spiritual leader of the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS).

The British prime minister spent almost one hour at the temple as he performed 'darshan and puja' there.