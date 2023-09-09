Pics: Guests In Indian Attire At President's G20 Dinner

Japan PM Fumio Kishida's Wife Yuko Kishida wore a saree for the event.

Several world leaders and dignitaries wore Indian attires as they arrived for G20 dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at Bharat Mandapam this evening.

G20 dignitaries were treated with a specially curated all-vegetarian menu at the G20 dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu this evening.

IMF's Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath poses in a saree with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at G20 dinner.

IMF's Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva wore a traditional Indian attire Salwar Kurta for the G20 dinner.

Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth's wife Kobita Ramdanee in a Indian saree for the G20 dinner.

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina wore a saree for the G20 dinner hosted by President Murmu.

World Bank President Ajay Banga's wife Ritu Banga arrived at Bharat Mandapam for the G20 dinner wearing a saree.