Pics: Guests In Indian Attire At President's G20 Dinner

G20 dignitaries were treated with a specially curated all-vegetarian menu at the G20 dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu this evening.

Pics: Guests In Indian Attire At President's G20 Dinner

Japan PM Fumio Kishida's Wife Yuko Kishida wore a saree for the event.

New Delhi:

Several world leaders and dignitaries wore Indian attires as they arrived for G20 dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at Bharat Mandapam this evening.

G20 dignitaries were treated with a specially curated all-vegetarian menu at the G20 dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu this evening.

qlvhtbpo

IMF's Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath poses in a saree with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at G20 dinner.

7tm1tv6

IMF's Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva wore a traditional Indian attire Salwar Kurta for the G20 dinner.

 

4hvo51ko

Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth's wife Kobita Ramdanee in a Indian saree for the G20 dinner.

v5p5pr1o

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina wore a saree for the G20 dinner hosted by President Murmu.

 

uoeuffp8

World Bank President Ajay Banga's wife Ritu Banga arrived at Bharat Mandapam for the G20 dinner wearing a saree.

2u2ha6t8

UK PM Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murthy wore a colourful Indo-Western attire for the G20 dinner hosted by President Murmu.

 

.