Rishi Sunak-Akshata Murty Set Couple Goals With Candid Pics On India Trip

Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty are scheduled to fly back today

From fixing his tie on the plane to sharing a red umbrella during a temple trip in the rain, Akshata Murty's candid pics with husband and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak have stolen the show during the couple's trip to India for the G20 summit.

The Insta worthy moments started with a photo of Ms Murty fixing Mr Sunak's tie right before deboarding. The photo was from an Instagram post shared by the UK Prime Minister.

Ahead of landing, Mr Sunak told mediapersons travelling with him that it is a special trip for him. "It's obviously special. I saw somewhere that I was referred to as India's son-in-law, which I hope was meant affectionately," he said. Ms Murty is the daughter of Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy.

Soon after landing on Friday, Mr Sunak and Ms Murty headed to the British Council where they interacted with students. Here, another candid moment of the couple chatting with students was captured. The photos were posted by Mr Sunak on X, formerly Twitter.

The dinner for world leaders hosted by President Droupadi Murmu led to more photoworthy moments. In one picture, Ms Murty, dressed in Indian attire, is seen being welcomed at the dinner. The photos were shared by Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey.

This morning, the UK power couple visited the Akshardham Temple in East Delhi. On a rain drenched morning, the couple's candid shot under a red umbrella is sure to win hearts. Pictures from inside the temple show them performing "aarti" together.

Mr Sunak and Ms Murty are scheduled to fly back later today. Besides attending the G20 summit, Mr Sunak also had a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines. "Two nations, one ambition. An ambition rooted in our shared values, the connection between our people and - of course - our passion for cricket," he tweeted after the meeting.