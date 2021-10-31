G20 Summit Live: PM Modi To Attend Session On Climate Change, Environment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver an address during a G20 session on climate change and environment today. He is also slated to conduct a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Spain.

Yesterday, PM Modi said that India would help the world fight the Covid pandemic by producing over 5 billion vaccine doses next year.

The prime minister in his intervention at the session on "global economy and global health" also flagged the issue of facilitating international travel and talked about the mechanism of mutual recognition of vaccine certification as a means of achieving this.

Here are LIVE Updates: